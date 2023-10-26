Crime Mail carrier robbed of master key in Mattapan; Postal Service offers reward for info leading to an arrest The robber asked for the mail carrier’s master key, which opens USPS’s large, blue drop-off mailboxes, according to a police report.

The United States Postal Service is reportedly offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest of a robber who stole a mailbox master key from a mail carrier in Mattapan last week.

According to a police report, Boston police responded to a report of an armed robbery outside 15 Stonecrest Rd. in Mattapan just before 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 18. The victim told police he was delivering mail when the robber came up from behind him, grabbed him by the back of his neck, and pointed a gun at his head.

The robber said “Just give me the [expletive] key,” referring to the master key carried by mailmen that opens USPS’s large, blue drop-off mailboxes, the report says. The victim told police he gave the robber the key and was not injured during the incident.

After robbing the mailman, the robber ran away from the scene towards Livermore Street, the report says. Officers searched the area for the robber, but did not find him.

Officers then spoke to nearby residents, and one was able to provide security video that showed the suspect walking up Stonecrest Road towards the victim around 2:25 p.m., the report says. In the footage, the suspect is wearing a black hoodie, dark-colored pants, and white sneakers.

Another mail carrier robbery, this time #Mattapan on Stonecrest Rd. 10/18/23 around 2:26p. Robber put gun to mailman's head, allegedly demanding his mailbox key only. Then fled. Scary stuff. Up to $150k reward offered by @USPS . @GreaterMNC @BillForry @RepLynch @RepPressley pic.twitter.com/Z3QxI1Gj8E — WriteHandMan (@WriteHandMan) October 25, 2023

The victim told police the robber was a tall Black man in his mid to late 20s, the report says. In addition to the black hoodie, the victim said the robber was wearing a blue face mask and carried a gray handgun.

According to NBC10 Boston, USPS is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the robber. The news station also reported a similar attack on a mail carrier in Dorchester last month.

In the last year, mail carriers have been robbed in Melrose, Peabody, and Randolph. One mail carrier in Lowell was attacked with a machete.