Boston man arrested in fatal stabbing of elderly man

A Boston man was arrested on Sunday in connection to the fatal stabbing of an elderly man in Mattapan on Oct. 19, Boston Police said.

Marc Scutt, 29, was arrested Sunday for allegedly stabbing 78-year-old Jean Casseus of Mattapan to death, police said in a press release.

Officers responded to reports of a person stabbed at 18 Rugby Road on Oct. 19. and found Casseus with life threatening wounds, police said. Casseus was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police arrested Scutt in the area of 131 Tremont Street on Sunday, police said. He is expected to be arraigned in court on Monday.

The investigation into Casseus’s death is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470, by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).