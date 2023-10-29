Crime DA: Man charged in fatal stabbing in Melrose home A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with the stabbing death of James Percent, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said.

Authorities have charged a 21-year-old man with assault in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Melrose man during a “domestic altercation” in their home Friday evening, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Nathan Baldi has been charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury for allegedly stabbing 47-year-old James Percent to death, the DA’s office said in a press release Sunday.

Police found Percent unresponsive and suffering from stab wounds in his home on Ledge Street after responding to a 911 around 7:05 p.m., the DA’s office said in a press release. Percent was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Advertisement:

“The preliminary investigation into this matter suggests that a domestic altercation occurred in the home between Mr. Percent and a woman in the home,” the DA’s office wrote. The woman has not been identified.

At some point during the altercation, Baldi became involved, the DA’s office said. He was also stabbed and was taken to a hospital, but it is unclear what condition he is in.

Local and state police are still investigating the incident, but there is no ongoing threat to the public, the DA’s office said. Baldi is set to be arraigned in Malden District Court on Monday.