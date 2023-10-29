Crime New Hampshire man charged with possession, distribution of child sexual abuse images The 51-year-old Manchester man is facing 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse images and 10 counts of distribution of child sexual abuse images.

Leroy Simond II, 51, is facing charges of possession and distribution of child sexual abuse images.

Police in New Hampshire charged a 51-year-old Manchester man Friday after allegedly finding “thousands of child sexual abuse images” on his electronic devices.

Manchester police said in a press release that they began investigating Leroy Simond II in late September after receiving a tip from Concord police that Simond was allegedly in possession of child sexual abuse images.

During the investigation, police executed a search warrant at Simond’s home. There, police said, they seized several electronic devices that allegedly contained “thousands of child sexual abuse images.”

Police arrested Simond on Oct. 23 and charged him with 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse images. On Friday, he was further charged with 10 counts of distribution of child sexual abuse images.