Woman hit, dragged by alleged drunk driver during Halloween celebration in Salem

As the countdown to Halloween continues, Salem police are urging members of the public to drink responsibly after they say an alleged drunk driver struck and dragged a woman with his car Saturday.

Officers assigned to the city’s Haunted Happenings celebration responded to the area of 318 Essex St. shortly after 7 p.m. for a car crash where a 35-year-old pedestrian had been struck and dragged beneath a Toyota RAV4, police said in a news release.

Concerned citizens freed the woman — who sustained serious injuries — from underneath the car, according to police.

Officers arrested 43-year-old Salem resident Vasiliy Orlov and charged him with operating under the influence of liquor, third offense; speeding; negligently operating a motor vehicle; a marked lanes violation; leaving the scene of property damage; a crosswalk violation; and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

It was unclear whether Orlov had an attorney who could speak to the charges; he was scheduled for arraignment in Salem District Court Monday morning.

Police reports filed in court indicate that the woman he allegedly hit was conscious and alert when officers arrived. Her boyfriend reportedly told police that they had been crossing the street as part of a tour group.

According to the police reports, she suffered rib and pelvic fractures; cuts and road rash on her face, hands, and arms; damage to her left ear; and injuries to her spleen and liver. She was rushed to Salem Hospital and later transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital due to the extent of her injuries.

An officer wrote in one report that he could smell alcohol on Orlov’s breath as they spoke, also noting the driver’s bloodshot eyes. An inventory of Orlov’s car turned up several nips of vodka — some opened, some sealed — and three cans of beer, according to the report.

Hours later, shortly after midnight, Salem police said another driver in a BMW 535XI nearly struck several officers while speeding down Washington Street.

Police pulled the car over on Canal Street soon after and arrested the driver, 47-year-old Salem resident Vincent Roub. He was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, third offense; negligently operating a motor vehicle; operating with a suspended license, subsequent offense; and speeding.

Roub was also scheduled for arraignment in Salem District Court on Monday. It was unclear whether he had retained an attorney.

“This time of year, the City of Salem is filled with people enjoying the season,” police said in a statement. “The Salem Police Department is committed to detecting and arresting those who choose to get behind the wheel while impaired.”