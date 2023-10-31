Crime T police seek 2 accused of striking man who refused to fight them on Green Line The incident took place around 11 p.m. on a train near Gilman Square in Somerville, according to police.

The MBTA Transit Police requests the public’s help in identifying two people who allegedly tried to instigate a fight on a Green Line train Saturday night.

The incident took place around 11 p.m. on a train near Gilman Square in Somerville, authorities noted in a post to social media.

A couple of people allegedly harassed a 37-year-old man and tried to get him to fight. When he refused, one of the persons of interest struck him in the face, according to police.

Authorities seek the two people pictured in the photos below as part of the assault and battery investigation. They ask anyone with information to contact T police at 617-222-1050.

