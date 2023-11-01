Person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in stabbing near Roxbury Domino’s

Newsletter Signup
Boston police are investigating after a person was stabbed during Wednesday’s pre-dawn hours near a Domino’s in Roxbury.
Officers responded to the area of 1400 Tremont St., the address for the Domino’s Pizza at the Roxbury Crossing MBTA Station, around 1:32 a.m. for a report of a person stabbed, according to police. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said no arrests have been made, but the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
