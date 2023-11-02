Crime A missing Whitman woman was found dead in a Logan parking garage. Now, police are after a Lowell man who boarded a flight to Kenya. Police found Margaret “Maggie” Mbitu’s body in a vehicle at Logan Airport’s Central Parking garage Wednesday night. She was reported missing Monday.

Officials have obtained a warrant for the arrest of 40-year-old Kevin Kangethe for the killing of 31-year-old Whitman resident Margaret Mbitu, the DA’s office said in a press release Thursday. Police had been searching for Mbitu since Monday when her family reported her missing.

Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Massachusetts State Police troopers found Mbitu’s body inside a vehicle in Logan Airport’s Central Parking garage. “Evidence indicates that she was the victim of a homicide,” the DA’s office wrote.

Investigators soon identified Kangethe as a suspect in Mbitu’s killing, but determined that he had boarded a flight to Kenya, the DA’s office said. They are working with police in Kenya to find him.

“This is heartbreaking.” Mother of 31-year-old Whitman woman found dead in Logan Airport parking garage says homicide detectives notified family in overnight hours. Arrest warrant issued for 40-year-old Kevin Kangethe who police believe boarded flight to Kenya #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/WIfkL9MaR8 — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) November 2, 2023

Authorities believe Kangethe and Mbitu knew each other, and that the killing was not random. The DA’s office did not say how Mbitu died, what charges Kangethe is facing, what Mbitu’s relationship to Kangethe was, or when Kangethe is believed to have flown to Kenya.

“There is no threat to the public or to Logan Airport travelers. No further information is being released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation,” the DA’s office wrote.

Mbitu worked at BAMSI, a Brockton-based charity organization, according to a Facebook post from the non-profit. The post said she was last seen Monday at 11 p.m. leaving her workplace in Halifax in her SUV.

“The BAMSI community is heartbroken by the tragic death of Maggie. She was warm, caring and loved by everyone she worked with, both staff and the people she cared for in our group homes,” a BAMSI spokesperson told the Boston Herald Thursday. “As an agency, we are in mourning over the loss of such an amazing young woman.”

Mbitu worked for BAMSI as a nurse at their group homes for more than seven years, the Herald reported.

“The entire family, everybody’s down,” Mbitu’s mother told Boston 25 News. “I’m not myself right now. This is heartbreaking.”