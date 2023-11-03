Crime Two men charged in fatal shooting of Quincy woman in Dorchester The arrests came nearly two months after Princess Charles, 29, was shot and killed on Greenock Street Sept. 9.

Two men were arrested this week in connection with a September shooting in Dorchester that killed a Quincy woman and left another person injured.

The arrests came nearly two months after 29-year-old Princess Charles was shot and killed on Greenock Street Sept. 9.

Kevin Facey, 28, of Randolph, was arrested Tuesday after Rhode Island State Police and members of the Boston Police Department’s fugitive unit tracked him down in Providence, Boston police said in a news release.

At the time, Facey had a Dorchester District Court warrant out for his arrest on charges of murder, armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and carrying a firearm without a license, according to police. He was charged as a fugitive in Providence and will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court at a later date. It was not immediately clear whether he had retained an attorney.

Another suspect, 31-year-old Nantucket resident Tevin Herman, was arrested Thursday morning on the island in the area of 49 Nobsdeer Farm Road, police said. Herman also had a Dorchester District Court warrant out for his arrest on the same charges as Facey.

He was arraigned Thursday and entered a plea of not guilty to all charges, court records show. Herman was ordered held without bail and is due back in court on Dec. 27. Boston.com has reached out to his lawyer for comment.

Boston police responded to 12 Greenock St. shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 9 and found Charles suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to a local hospital and pronounced dead, according to police.

Authorities later found a second victim who had been shot multiple times and taken to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.