Crime Dorchester woman arrested in fatal stabbing of South Boston woman Jazreanna Sheppard, 21, was fatally stabbed July 20. She left behind a 2-year-old son, her family said.

Boston police arrested a Dorchester woman over the weekend in connection with the fatal stabbing of a South Boston woman in July.

Around 6 a.m. Saturday morning, officers arrested 30-year-old Alyssa Partsch for the murder of 21-year-old Jazreanna Sheppard, according to a Boston police press release. Police did not give further details about how or why Sheppard was killed.

Just after 11:30 p.m. on July 20, officers found Sheppard suffering from stab wounds near 121 Tremont St. in Boston after responding to a report of a stabbing, police said. She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead.

Jazreanna Sheppard was fatally stabbed on July 20 in Boston. – Handout

Sheppard’s family later called on the Boston community to keep pressure on investigators to find her killer. In a GoFundMe that raised money for her funeral expenses, Sheppard’s family called her a “wonderful sister, mother, and friend” who left behind a 2-year-old son.

Partsch is set to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court, but it is unclear when. Police are still investigating Sheppard’s death. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call detectives at (617) 343-4470.