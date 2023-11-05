Man seriously injured in South Boston shooting, police say

Newsletter Signup
A man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot early Sunday morning in South Boston, according to Boston police.
Officers responded to 3 Gavin Way for a report of a person shot around 1:15 a.m., a police spokesperson said. There, they found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, the spokesperson said Sunday night. Police are still actively investigating the shooting.
No further information about the shooting, including the victim’s identity, has been released.
