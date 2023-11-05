Crime New Hampshire man arrested for allegedly stabbing 3 people with a box cutter at auto auction center Four people were arguing over belongings when the fight turned physical, police said. They suffered nonlife-threatening wounds.

Police in New Hampshire arrested a Manchester man Saturday for allegedly stabbing three people with a box cutter at an auto auction center.

Manchester police charged 25-year-old Bryon Bloomfield with three counts of first degree assault in connection with the incident, they said in a press release.

Around 11:10 a.m. Saturday morning, officers responded to Capital Auto Auction on the Londonderry Turnpike for a report of an assault, police said. They soon learned that Bloomfield and the victims were arguing over belongings when the fight turned physical.

Bloomfield allegedly stabbed the three victims with a box cutter, police said. First responders took the victims to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Manchester resident Bryon Bloomfield, 25, has been charged with three counts of first degree assault. – Manchester Police Department

No one involved was an employee or customer of Capital Auto Auction, the company told The Boston Globe. Additionally, the fight didn’t happen during an auction, as its auctions are entirely online, the company said.