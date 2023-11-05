Crime 29-year-old man killed in Worcester shooting, police say The man was shot in the area of Grand Street early Sunday morning.

A 29-year-old man died early Sunday morning as a result of wounds he suffered in a shooting in Worcester, according to police.

Officers responded to Grand Street for a report of gunshots just before 1:20 a.m., Worcester police said in a press release. There, they found a 29-year-old man lying in front of a building with a gunshot wound.

Officers provided medical aid until paramedics arrived at the scene, but the victim was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. Police are still investigating the shooting, and no further information, including the victim’s identity, has been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to send detectives an anonymous tip via text at 274637 or online. Investigators can also be reached by calling (508) 799-8651.