Crime East Boston man arrested after police allegedly find drug stash in his apartment next to 2-year-old’s crib Police allegedly recovered “various narcotics” from the apartment, including 240 grams of fentanyl and 10 pounds of marijuana.

Police arrested and charged an East Boston man last week after searching his apartment and allegedly finding 240 grams of fentanyl, 10 pounds of marijuana, and drugs stashed next to his 2-year-old child’s crib.

Robert Ciampi, 63, is now facing numerous drug charges, including cocaine and fentanyl trafficking and several counts of possession with intent to distribute, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release Sunday.

After a months-long investigation, on Nov. 1, Boston police executed a search warrant at Ciampi’s apartment, which is located at 54 Orleans St., the DA’s office said. There, they allegedly found “various narcotics throughout the apartment” and a chest with bags of drugs located next to his 2-year-old child’s crib.

Ultimately, officers allegedly recovered approximately 240 grams of fentanyl, 65 grams of cocaine, 12 grams of crack cocaine, 10 pounds of marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, and $7,500 in cash from the apartment, the DA’s office said.

“Fentanyl is a death drug, plain and simple. The amount seized here … represents a tremendous amount of potential human devastation,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in the release. “We’ve seen the impact of fentanyl use all over Suffolk County … We will not relent in pursuing the people who are trafficking this killer substance.”

At Ciampi’s arraignment, a prosecutor explained that his criminal record goes as far back as 1975 and includes various drug convictions, the DA’s office said. A judge later set bail at $5,000 and ordered him to remain drug and alcohol free, wear a GPS monitor, and to stay in his home when not at work.

Ciampi is due back in court on Dec. 6 for a probable cause hearing.