Ocean State Job Lot employee shoots man inside Brockton store, police say

A male employee shot a man inside Ocean State Job Lot’s Brockton location on Sunday, according to police.

The shooting happened around noon following a “dispute” between the employee and the victim during which the victim pulled a knife on the employee, Brockton police spokesperson Darren Duarte said in an email. First responders took the victim to a hospital with a nonlife-threatening injury.

Police have identified the shooter and are in the process of locating him, Duarte said. Charges are pending, but it is unclear if they are against the shooter, the victim, or both.

“There appears to be no danger to the public at this time,” Duarte wrote.

The victim was in police custody at a hospital Sunday, WCVB reported. Boston 25 News reported that the victim was a customer, and that the shooter is 18 years old.

Ocean State Job Lot, a discount retailer with headquarters in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, said in a statement that its Brockton location is currently closed.

“The safety of our customers and associates continues to be our top priority as we work with the Brockton Police to investigate this incident,” the company said.