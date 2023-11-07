Crime 14-year-old charged with stabbing of juvenile in Allston Authorities located another victim in the area, who said they were assaulted by the same person that stabbed the first victim.

Boston police arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection to an incident in Monday afternoon in Allston, in which a boy was stabbed and another person was threatened with a knife, they said.

Police responded to the scene for a report of a person stabbed in the area of Armington Street shortly before 3:30 p.m., a press release noted.

First responders transported a boy to a local hospital for treatment of multiple stab wounds, which police described as not life-threatening.

Authorities located another victim in the area, who said they were not stabbed, but assaulted by the same person that stabbed the first victim.

Advertisement:

Police found the suspect near Ringer Park and took him into custody on charges of assault and assault and battery. He will be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court, authorities said.