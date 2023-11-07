Crime

Man dressed as Chucky allegedly spits on MBTA bus driver after Salem Halloween detour

Police are now looking to identify him.

The suspect dressed as Chucky.
MBTA Transit Police

By Lydia Evans

A man dressed up in a Chucky costume spit on an MBTA bus driver on Halloween after a detour due to the festivities in Salem, MBTA Transit Police said Monday.

After the bus driver had to change their route last Tuesday evening, the man dressed as Chucky, the serial killer doll from the “Child’s Play” movie franchise, complained, spit in the driver’s face, and fled, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to call 617-222-1050. Those who call can remain anonymous.