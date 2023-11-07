Crime Man dressed as Chucky allegedly spits on MBTA bus driver after Salem Halloween detour Police are now looking to identify him. MBTA Transit Police

A man dressed up in a Chucky costume spit on an MBTA bus driver on Halloween after a detour due to the festivities in Salem, MBTA Transit Police said Monday.

After the bus driver had to change their route last Tuesday evening, the man dressed as Chucky, the serial killer doll from the “Child’s Play” movie franchise, complained, spit in the driver’s face, and fled, police said.

ID Sought: 10/31 5PM an #MBTA bus operator was forced to change route for Halloween festivities in Salem. SP male complained & spit in the face of operator & fled. Recognize this person of interest ? Pls call our CIU at 617-222-1050 w/any info you have. U can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/YtAtM04WvF — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) November 6, 2023

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to call 617-222-1050. Those who call can remain anonymous.