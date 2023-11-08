Crime Boston man charged with animal cruelty after police allegedly find decomposing dog in Chelsea apartment During a well-being check, police allegedly found feces throughout a Chelsea apartment owned by 24-year-old Massi Ennis.

Police arrested the owner of a Chelsea apartment last week after allegedly finding a decomposing dog inside the apartment, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Massi Ennis, a 24-year-old who is listed as living in Boston in court documents, is facing one count of felony animal cruelty, the DA’s office said in a press release.

Chelsea police responded to 185 Washington Ave. just before 3:20 p.m. on Oct. 27 for a well-being check after receiving a report about a dead dog, the DA’s office said. The building’s maintenance manager told police a tenant had complained about a strong odor emanating from an apartment, leading the manager to enter the apartment and discover a dead dog in the living room.

When officers went into the apartment, they allegedly noticed feces throughout, as well as a dog crate with empty food and water bowls, the DA’s office said. They soon found the dog, which had maggots and gnats around its mouth, indicating decomposition.

Police could not find the apartment owner, who was later identified as Ennis, at the building, and noticed that the apartment’s mailbox was full, the DA’s office said. Another resident allegedly told police she hadn’t seen her neighbor in a week, but that she often heard him yell at the dog, which caused it to whimper.

The property manager then called Ennis to tell him what had happened, the DA’s office said. Police arrested Ennis on Oct. 30 when he went to the property manager’s office in Quincy.

Ennis allegedly told police he was subleasing his apartment to someone he met at work, and that he had not been inside the apartment since Oct. 3, the DA’s office said. However, police were unable to find anyone matching the name and description of the supposed subletter, according to the DA’s office.

“This is another tragic case of a pet suffering because its owner did not take some simple, humane steps like bringing the dog to a local shelter or a rescue organization,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in the release. “Pets bring many joys, but they also bring many responsibilities, and the lack of responsibility here is heartbreaking.”

Ennis was arraigned in Chelsea District Court on Oct. 31 and released on $500 bail, the DA’s office said. The judge ordered him not to have contact with pets.

Ennis’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday. Ennis is due back in court on Dec. 22 for a pretrial hearing.