Woman in custody following double stabbing in Stoneham

Police in Stoneham said two women are expected to survive after a double stabbing Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing at a home on San Jose Terrance shortly after 8 a.m., Stoneham Police Chief James O’Connor confirmed in a press release. According to O’Connor, two adult women at the home were suffering from stab wounds and were taken to local hospitals with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

He said a third woman is under arrest and was also taken to a local hospital as a precaution. The suspect is related to the two women who were injured, according to the press release.

“All parties were known to each other, and there is no additional danger to the community,” O’Connor said in the release.

WCVB reported that the 50-year-old suspect is accused of stabbing her 70-year-old mother and 30-year-old daughter.

Though he did not specify a potential motive, O’Connor praised officers for “using their advanced training in responding to and investigating mental health emergencies and family violence incidents.”