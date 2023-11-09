Crime Burlington police seek suspect in knifepoint robbery Authorities shared a photo of the suspect, as well as a white Toyota 4Runner estimated to be a model between the years of 2013 and 2020.

Burlington police are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect, who allegedly robbed someone at knifepoint after attempting to rob someone else on Sunday.

The suspect brandished a knife and demanded money at the Sonesta Simply Suites on Middlesex Turnpike, according to police. The employee working the desk was able to get away and call 911, authorities said.

Soon after, the suspect robbed another victim of a debit card, which was then used at two separate locations, police said.

Authorities shared a photo of the suspect, as well as a white Toyota 4Runner estimated to be a model between the years of 2013 and 2020. See the post embedded below.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Det. Domenic Grossi at [email protected].

Community members can also submit anonymous tips at www.anonymoustips.com/anon-tips/send-tip-law-enforcement.