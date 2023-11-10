Crime 5 teens arrested in attack of Medford mail carrier The mail carrier suffered from "significant injuries" and was robbed of his mail and a key used for USPS mailboxes. A mail carrier was attacked and robbed in Medford on Halloween. Authorities said they arrested five teens in the attack. Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Five suspects — all teens and three of them juveniles — were arrested after attacking a mail carrier in Medford the morning of Halloween, according to a press release from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office on Thursday.

Trevor Ray Kelley, 19, of Dunstable, Tyler Roberts, 18, of Lowell, two 17-year-olds, and a 15-year-old from Lowell were charged with unarmed robbery.

During the attack, mail and an arrow key used for USPS mailboxes were stolen. Medford police later found those items, along with a loaded gun, when they stopped a car on Nov. 2.

Inside the car were Randy Valdez, 18, Jaeden Tucker, 18, Samnang Tommy Jr. Heng, 18, and a 15-year-old, all from Lowell, who were arrested on firearm and larceny charges.

The Middlesex DA’s office said the traffic stop was “a break in this case.” Authorities conducted an investigation, which led them to the five suspects charged with unarmed robbery, who were arrested Thursday.

Officials said Kelley, Roberts, and two of the juveniles are scheduled for arraignment Friday in Somerville District Court. The last juvenile will be arraigned Tuesday.

NBC10 reports that the attack resulted in the mail carrier suffering from “significant injuries,” but that he’s in stable condition. Residents in the Medford neighborhood told the station that they heard the screams, and one even caught the moments before the attack on their doorbell camera.

The footage showed three people, wearing hoodies and one with a backpack, walking closely behind the mail carrier while on his route.