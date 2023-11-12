Crime Mother, aunt arrested after child sustains severe burns in Seekonk After the child sustained severe burns to large portions of her body, it took 17 hours for anyone to call law enforcement officials or medical professionals, the DA’s office said.

Two Seekonk women were arrested on Saturday after a four-year-old child suffered second and third-degree burns in their home last month, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

After the child sustained severe burns to large portions of her body on Oct. 8, it took 17 hours before anyone called law enforcement officials or medical professionals, the DA’s office said in a press release. The child’s mother, 38-year-old Guilene Gerome, and aunt, 44-year-old Franzceska Gerome, were arrested in connection with the incident Saturday night, the DA’s office said.

The child went into shock as a result of the burns and her organs were not functioning properly, the DA’s office said, though she is currently stable and in the hospital, the office said.

Advertisement:

Guilene and Franzceska are scheduled to be arraigned in Taunton District Court Monday morning, according to the DA’s office.