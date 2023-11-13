Crime Maps: Here’s where officials say the high-end brothels operated in Mass., Virginia Federal agents said they once saw one of the alleged brothel operators pull up to an apartment building in a white Maserati and escort a suspected sex worker inside. Federal prosecutors say a brothel ring based in Massachusetts and Virginia was operating out of several units at 90 Fawcett St. in Cambridge, among other locations. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

To hear federal prosecutors tell it, the brothels were tucked away in plain sight in Cambridge and Watertown, located inside high-end apartment buildings with rents as high as $3,664 per month.

Wealthy and well-connected clients were among the hundreds of men who allegedly bought sex there, according to officials. At least once, federal agents said they saw one of the alleged brothel operators pull up to an apartment building in a white Maserati and escort a suspected sex worker inside.

Three people who rented the units — Han “Hana” Lee, 41, of Cambridge; Junmyung Lee, 30, of Dedham; and James Lee, 68, of Torrance, California — were arrested last week for allegedly orchestrating the commercial sex ring that catered to an elite clientele in Greater Boston and Virginia.

Advertisement:

“It was not noticeable at all,” said David Echauri, who told The Boston Globe that he lives next to one of the group’s rental units in Cambridge. “I was not aware of it.”

Han Lee and Junmyung Lee were due back in federal court Monday afternoon following initial court appearances last week. James Lee was arrested Wednesday in California but has yet to appear in Massachusetts court.

An affidavit filed in federal court lists several rental units where the brothel network allegedly operated, including several previous locations and some that were in use until recently.

Massachusetts locations

Virginia locations