Crime Residents of 6 towns warned of jewelry thefts targeting elderly Police are warning residents not to approach or engage with the man and woman believed to be perpetrating the thefts.

Residents of six Massachusetts are being urged to be on the lookout for a man and woman who authorities say have been robbing unsuspecting victims, who are often elderly, of their jewelry.

In an advisory for Lowell, Tyngsborough, Chelmsford, Dracut, Billerica, and Tewksbury issued by the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office, officials said the suspects are known to travel in a team and typically call victims over to their vehicle “to speak to them in a friendly and engaging manner.”

Authorities did not disclose how many thefts have taken place.

“They are known to offer and place fake jewelry on victims,” the advisory reads. “While placing the fake jewelry, they will attempt to steal the jewelry belonging to and worn by the victims, sometimes in a violent nature, and then drive away.”

The advisory did not provide a description of the suspects but said residents should not approach the man or woman or engage in conversation with them, even if they appear friendly.

“If you are walking alone in these communities, especially if you are elderly, try to keep your jewelry hidden,” the advisory reads. “If you are approached by someone suspicious or believe you see the suspects in the area, please call your local police department.”

