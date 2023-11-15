Crime Woman who allegedly posed as BPS student facing new charges Shelby Hewitt, 32, was indicted in Suffolk Superior Court Tuesday on several new felony and misdemeanor charges. Shelby Hewitt, 32, was arraigned in West Roxbury Municipal Court in July on several charges including four counts of document forgery, two counts of uttering a false writing, and one count of identity fraud. Alysa Guffey/Handout

A former state social worker accused of posing as a Boston Public Schools student has been indicted on new felony and misdemeanor charges, court records show.

Shelby Hewitt, 32, was previously arraigned in West Roxbury Municipal Court in July on charges stemming from allegations that she used fake identities to fraudulently enroll at three Boston high schools during the 2022-2023 school year.

She was indicted in Suffolk Superior Court Tuesday on three counts of forging a document and two counts of common law forgery. Hewitt is also charged with uttering false or forged records, identity fraud, larceny over $1,200, and making a false or fraudulent claim to the Department of Children and Families while employed there.

Boston.com has reached out to her attorney for comment on the indictment.

Hewitt is accused of using fake identities and paperwork to attend Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester, Brighton High School, and English High School in Jamaica Plain.

The alleged ruse was uncovered in June, when a man posing as Hewitt’s father told staff at English High School that he was going to transfer her to a new school due to bullying, Boston.com previously reported. A BPS staff member then noticed “irregularities” in her paperwork and reported the findings to district leadership and Boston police, Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper said in June.

Hewitt entered a not guilty plea during her district court arraignment and was ordered to stay away from schools, have no contact with BPS employees, and steer clear of any children under the age of 18 outside immediate family, among other conditions.

She will be arraigned on the new charges in Suffolk Superior Court on Dec. 12.