Crime Man fatally shoots woman, then kills himself in Rehoboth, DA’s office says A 71-year-old man shot and killed the 77-year-old sister of the woman he was living with, according to officials.

A 71-year-old man shot and killed the 77-year-old sister of a woman he was living with in Rehoboth before killing himself, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said.

Omar Bradley of Rehoboth and Barbara J. Cruz of Tiverton, RI were found dead Saturday morning, the DA’s office said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Bradley had shot Cruz and then shot himself, the DA’s office said.

Bradley was living with Cruz’s 84-year-old sister, the district attorney’s office said. Police responded to the Summer Street home after they received a call from one of Cruz’s relatives requesting a well-being check, officials said.

The DA’s office said that the relative reported she was on the phone with Cruz when she heard shouting before the phone disconnected. When police responded, they found Cruz and Bradley deceased, the DA’s office said.

The shooting is under investigation.