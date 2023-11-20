Cape Cod man charged in 2021 murder of 6-week-old infant

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A Cape Cod man is facing a first-degree murder charge in the 2021 death of a 6-week-old infant.
A Barnstable grand jury indicted Randy Patterson-Gerber, 25, formerly of Centerville, the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office said in a release Sunday.
On the morning of Sept. 7, 2021, Barnstable police received a 911 report of an unresponsive infant. At the scene, police noted that the infant was discolored and cool to the touch.
Emergency personnel performed CPR while transporting the infant to Cape Cod Hospital. Crews later medflighted the infant to a Boston area hospital, where the baby died.
The charges against Patterson-Gerber stem from an ongoing investigation by local and state police.
Patterson-Gerber was expected to be arraigned Monday.
No further information was immediately available.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.