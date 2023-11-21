Crime $3,000 in merchandise stolen from New Hampshire Macy’s, police say When a loss prevention employee confronted the three women, they assaulted and pepper sprayed the employee in the parking lot and tried to flee, police said. A Macy's in Salem was robbed of $3,000 worth of merchandise on Saturday, police said. Bloomberg photo by Eric Thayer

Three Manchester residents are facing felony charges after allegedly robbing a Macy’s in Salem, N.H. and assaulting an employee on Saturday, Salem police said.

Lay Rosa Cruz, 26, Edmary De Thomas Cruz, 20, and Siul Rosa Cruz, 27, were allegedly caught shoplifting more than $3,000 in merchandise, mostly clothes, from a Macy’s. When a loss prevention employee confronted the trio, they assaulted and pepper sprayed the employee in the parking lot and attempted to flee, Salem police said.

Salem police responded to the fight near the three subjects’ parked car and arrested them, Captain Jason Smith told Boston.com. Smith said the department has a search warrant for the car to potentially recover more stolen merchandise.

The three women are charged with robbery, riot, willful concealment, and organized retail crime enterprise, all of which are felonies, plus removal of a theft detection device, which is a misdemeanor. They were set to be arraigned Tuesday at Rockingham Superior Court.