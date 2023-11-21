Crime Police arrest alleged armed robber in East Boston The suspect is Brandon Frazier, 36.

Boston police have arrested a man who allegedly robbed someone at knifepoint in the area of 406 Meridian St. in East Boston on Monday evening, according to a press release.

The suspect is Brandon Frazier, 36, of East Boston. According to police, Frazier brandished a knife at the victim and demanded his money. When the victim refused, Frazier allegedly cut a hole in his pants pocket with the knife and took his phone, money, and ATM card. The victim told police that Frazier then held the knife to his throat and demanded his PIN number. The victim said he refused, and Frazier dropped his phone and ATM card and ran away with his money.

Police responded to the scene at around 7 p.m. and located Frazier quickly, according to the release. They found the knife and arrested him, charging him with armed robbery and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Frazier was expected to be arraigned in East Boston District Court.