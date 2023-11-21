Crime Random car check leads to arrest, seizure of 45 pounds of marijuana The revoked registration of a minivan driving on Route 84 in Sturbridge Monday led officers to recover 45 rounds of ammunition, two handguns, and more. A 30-year old man was arrested Monday when a random check of his minivan led to the recovery of over 45 pounds of marijuana. Massachusetts State Police

A 30-year-old Brockton man was arrested Monday when a random check of his minivan led to the discovery of nearly 50 pounds of marijuana, two guns, and dozens of rounds of ammunition, Massachusetts State Police said.

The man was driving on Route 84 in Sturbridge Monday, when a trooper decided to perform a random check of his car, state police said in a press release. He pulled into a gas station, where the trooper determined his registration had been revoked due to an insurance issue.

The trooper arrested the man after checking his license and learning he had an active warrant, police said.

Marijuana paraphernalia inside the van was in plain sight of officers, police said, leading troopers to search the vehicle.

The minivan search recovered more than 45 pounds of marijuana, two handguns, two loaded magazines, a loaded 30-round pistol magazine, and more than 45 rounds of ammunition, police said.

The man was arraigned at Dudley District Court on 10 charges, including operating an unregistered motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, and possession to distribute marijuana.