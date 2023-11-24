1 killed, 1 injured in Thanksgiving shooting in Cambridge

Newsletter Signup
A early morning shooting in Cambridge on Thursday killed one person and injured another, officials said.
Cambridge police responded to 10 Magazine St. in Central Square around 12:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, a release from the Middlesex District Attorney’s office said.
First responders transported both victims to a Boston hospital. There, officials pronounced of the victims, a 27-year-old woman, dead. The other victim, a 26-year-old man, received treatment for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
An investigation remains ongoing.
Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Cambridge police. Community members can submit tips anonymously by calling 617-349-3370 or by visiting cambridgepolice.org/TIPS.
