Crime One dead, another injured in Allston parking lot shooting The shooting took place in the parking lot across from 12 Glenville Ave., or the rear of 161 Harvard Ave., police said.

One man died and a second was injured in an Allston parking lot shooting early Saturday morning, Boston police said.

Officers responded to reports of two people shot at 85 E. Newton St., which is the Boston Medical Center area in the South End, at 2:27 a.m., police said in a press release, and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene while the other had nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting took place in the parking lot across from 12 Glenville Ave., or the rear of 161 Harvard Ave., in Allston, police said.

The department’s Homicide Unit is still investigating, and no arrests have been made, police said.