Crime

Man fatally shot in Wareham

Police are investigating the shooting and do not believe it was a random act of violence.

By Lydia Evans

A man was fatally shot in Wareham Monday afternoon, authorities said. 

Police are investigating the shooting and do not believe it was a random act of violence, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said on X Monday evening.

Main Street between Pierceville Road and County Road was closed Monday due to an active crime scene, Wareham police said in a Facebook post.

Police said the scene was contained and there was no threat to the immediate public.