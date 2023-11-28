Crime Man fatally shot in Wareham Police are investigating the shooting and do not believe it was a random act of violence.

A man was fatally shot in Wareham Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Police are investigating the shooting and do not believe it was a random act of violence, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said on X Monday evening.

Wareham Police investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Wareham this afternoon. Investigation is active and ongoing at this hour. This is not believed to be a random act of violence. — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) November 27, 2023

Main Street between Pierceville Road and County Road was closed Monday due to an active crime scene, Wareham police said in a Facebook post.

Police said the scene was contained and there was no threat to the immediate public.