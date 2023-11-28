Crime Man held without bail in Worcester massage parlor murder Marcel Santos-Padgett allegedly shot and killed a woman inside the massage parlor in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving Day.

The Leicester man accused of shooting and killing a woman inside a Worcester massage parlor on Thanksgiving Day was arraigned Monday.

Police initially responded to Angie’s Body Work Spa on Pleasant Street at about 11:37 a.m. last Thursday morning for a report for a woman experiencing “a possible medical issue.”

Officers rendered medical aid, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Worcester police said that the death was suspicious and did not name the victim.

Marcel Santos-Padgett was arrested at 4 Colombia Park in Haverhill on Friday, WPD said.

As part of their investigation, police reviewed surveillance footage, audio recordings, automated license plate readers, and RMV records. Santos-Padgett’s vehicle pulled up to the business Thursday, and he was allegedly let in by the victim. They then went into a room together. While they were in that room, a noise that appeared to be a single gunshot was heard, according to court documents.

Advertisement:

Santos-Padgett allegedly came out of the room a short time later with what appeared to be a firearm. He got into the same vehicle and drove away, leaving the victim in the room, according to court documents. She was found dead with a single gunshot wound to the head.

A high-capacity gun with a green laser sight was recovered from Santos-Padgett’s home about two days after the incident. Police believe this was the weapon used to kill the victim, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said in court Monday that the surveillance footage shows Santos-Padgett pulling up to the massage parlor around 2 a.m., WHDH reported.

He was charged with murder, assault and battery with a firearm, and multiple other gun charges, according to court documents. He was ordered held without bail.