Crime Police seek women accused of stealing $5,000-$6,000 worth of sunglasses in Back Bay Anyone with information about the alleged shoplifters is encouraged to contact Boston Police. Police are asking the public for help identifying these alleged shoplifters. Courtesy Boston Police Department

Boston police are asking the public for help identifying two women who allegedly shoplifted between $5,000 and $6,000 worth of sunglasses in Back Bay on Monday, according to a press release.

Police say the alleged theft happened around 4:56 p.m on Monday in the area of 800 Boylston St., the location of the Prudential Center shopping mall.

Police shared images of the suspects captured by security cameras in the area.

Anyone with information on the suspects can contact the District D-4 Detectives at 617-343-5619. Community members can also leave anonymous tips by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or by texting ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).