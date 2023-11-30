Crime Four will face charges in pre-Thanksgiving brawl at Kowloon, police say One woman is accused of using a glass bottle as a weapon in the Nov. 22 fight, Saugus police said. Kowloon Restaurant. John Blanding/The Boston Globe, File

Four people are facing criminal charges in connection with a brawl that broke out at the iconic Kowloon Restaurant the night before Thanksgiving, Saugus police announced Thursday.

The fight broke out around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, hours after Kowloon posted photos on Facebook showing a long line of customers waiting to enter the Route 1 North establishment. A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson previously told Boston.com that while troopers were dispatched to the restaurant, Saugus police had already broken up the fight by the time they arrived.

More than a week later, the Saugus Police Department said four people have been charged in the violent incident.

Rosaria Sophia McCauly, 32, of North Reading, will be charged with disorderly conduct and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — a glass bottle, according to Saugus police.

Arnold John Carey Marujo, 19, of Somerville, will be charged with underage drinking and disorderly conduct. Donovan Clark, 19, of Lynn, also faces an underage drinking charge, in addition to charges of disorderly conduct and assault and battery.

Anthony John Micelli, 35, of North Reading, will be charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct.

It was not immediately clear when the four will answer to those charges in Lynn District Court. Saugus police noted in a press release that a report on the incident is being prepared for the town’s Board of Selectmen, though it was not available Thursday morning.

Videos of the fight went viral on social media last week, and the incident has already inspired a Saugus-themed t-shirt from the North Shore brand Sully’s.