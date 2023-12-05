Crime 17-year-old stabbed in Chelsea brawl, 19-year-old arrested Chelsea police don't believe the fight was “random in nature."

A Chelsea brawl led to the stabbing of a 17-year-old and the arrest of a 19-year-old on Monday, Chelsea police said.

Officers responded to a group fight on Hawthorne Street involving weapons and bats at 3:45 p.m. Monday afternoon, Captain David K. Betz of the Chelsea Police Department said in an email. The 17-year-old was found seriously wounded by what appeared to be an edged weapon and taken to the hospital, where they are expected to recover, Betz said.

A 19-year-old male suspect who is not a resident of Chelsea was taken into custody for the incident, police said, and faces two charges: assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and malicious destruction of property.

The suspect’s name is being withheld due to “ongoing ID efforts,” Betz said, and the 19-year-old will be arraigned at Chelsea District Court Tuesday morning.

Police said other arrests and charges may surface as they continue to investigate.

Chelsea Police Department has additional law enforcement in the Hawthorne Street area following the incident to ensure residents don’t feel threatened, Betz said, though the CPD does not believe the fight was “random in nature.”

Shurtleff Early Learning Center, an elementary school on 99 Hawthorne St., was on lockdown during the fight, police said. Police said they then advised administrators that those responsible were accounted for and the lockdown could be lifted.