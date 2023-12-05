Crime Former 2nd grade teacher in Milford pleads guilty to child pornography charges Police found more than 6,000 images of child pornography on a USB drive inside the home of a former Milford educator.

A man who used to teach the second grade in Milford pleaded guilty to possessing more than 6,000 images of child pornography, including images of infants, according to a press release from federal prosecutors on Monday.

The guilty plea to one count of child pornography was entered in federal court in Worcester, and U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman scheduled Kiejzo’s sentencing for April 4, 2024.

The case dates back to September 2020 when authorities found a USB drive containing those thousands of images plugged into a television inside the Milford home of 36-year-old educator Vincent Kiejzo.

In previous court documents, prosecutors said they obtained a search warrant because “there was probable cause to believe that an Internet user at the residence had accessed two hidden child pornography websites.” Website links that contained content that sexually exploited minors was found on the USB drive, authorities said.

Kiejzo was then arrested, indicted by a federal grand jury a month later, and has remained in custody since.

He faces up to 20 years in prison, five years to life of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Prior to his arrest, Kiejzo was employed at Memorial Elementary School with Milford Public Schools. According to the Milford Daily News, he was put on administrative leave the day he was arrested.