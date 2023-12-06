Crime Kowloon brawl suspect’s lawyer says restaurant shares some blame A lawyer noted that the men his client is accused of hitting with glass bottles are under the legal drinking age and shouldn't have been at Kowloon's bar in the first place. The exterior of Kowloon Restaurant photographed in 2022. Barry Chin/Boston Globe Staff, File

A lawyer for the woman accused of wielding a glass bottle during a brawl at Kowloon Restaurant last month is arguing that the Saugus institution should share some responsibility, as two of the other patrons involved in the bar fight were under the legal drinking age, NBC10 Boston reported.

Rosaria Sophia McCauley, 32, faces charges of assault and battery, disorderly conduct, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for her alleged role in the Nov. 22 fight, which went viral on social media.

The North Reading traveling nurse was arraigned in Lynn District Court on Tuesday and released on personal recognizance, according to NBC10 Boston.

The news outlet reported that McCauley is accused of hitting two 19-year-old men in the face with glass bottles after one of them allegedly bumped into her boyfriend at the bar.

“Things obviously got out of hand,” Assistant District Attorney Kevin Hennessey said in footage of the arraignment captured by NBC10. “A melee ensues, and this defendant escalates what had been a fist fight by smashing glass bottles.”

Prosecutors said McCauley’s criminal record includes prior drug and animal cruelty charges, according to NBC10.

Saugus police previously said three others will face charges in connection to the Kowloon fight.

Anthony John Micelli, 35, of North Reading, faces assault and battery and disorderly conduct charges. Arnold John Carey Marujo, 19, of Somerville, will be charged with underage drinking and disorderly conduct, while Donovan Clark, 19, of Lynn, faces charges of underage drinking, disorderly conduct, and assault and battery.

Todd Siegel, McCauley’s attorney, contended that the 19-year-olds targeted McCauley and her boyfriend first. Siegel also reportedly noted that Kowloon shouldn’t have been serving alcohol to the young men in the first place.

“So not only do they have a case against these co-defendants, they also have a case against the bar,” he said in the clip from McCauley’s arraignment.

Reached by phone Wednesday afternoon, Siegel declined to comment further on McCauley’s case. Boston.com has reached out to Kowloon for comment.