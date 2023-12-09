Crime DA: Northampton man charged with 4 counts of attempted murder Joshua Martinelli allegedly used an AK-47 to fire into his neighbors' home, according to officials.

A Northampton man faces attempted murder and other charges after allegedly firing an assault rifle into his neighbor’s home on Thursday evening.

Joshua Martinelli, 29, was arraigned Friday in Northampton District Court on four counts of assault to murder, animal cruelty, and several weapons violations, according to a statement from Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan.

According to The Boston Globe, Martinelli allegedly admitted in an interview with police that he fired an AK-47 repeatedly into a shared wall on the first, second, and attic levels of the house with his dog by his side. Police later counted 17 entry holes, according to the paper.

Advertisement:

Officials said none of the four adults present were injured, but “one just narrowly missed being shot when a bullet traveled through the pants he was wearing.”

According to the Globe, Martinelli allegedly told police that he shot at his neighbors because of something his dog said.

“Martinelli elaborated by stating that tonight the dog told him to kill the neighbors as they were poisoning him (the dog),” police wrote in a report filed in Northampton District Court, according to the paper.

“The Northampton Police Department should be commended for their rapid response to an extremely volatile situation,” said Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Andrew Covington, who is prosecuting the case.



Martinelli is being held in the Hampshire County House of Correction without bail. His next hearing is Dec. 14.