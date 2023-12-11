Crime Lakeville wrestling coach accused of indecent assault on teen The former high school wrestling coach allegedly kissed a teen's neck while wrestling and said something to the effect of, “I better stop so I don’t leave a hickey.”

A former Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School wrestling coach is facing charges after authorities say he indecently assaulted a teenager at his Lakeville wrestling club.

Fredrick Conrad, 63, pleaded not guilty in Wareham District Court last week to three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 years of age or older. His attorney was not immediately available for comment Monday afternoon.

Lakeville Police Chief Matthew Perkins said in a news release that the alleged incident happened in October at Conrad’s Brick Road Wrestling Club. According to its website, Brick Road is a nonprofit organization that works with people 5 years of age and older through a variety of physical activities.

According to a statement of facts filed in court, a teenage girl who trained under Conrad told her guidance counselor in October that Conrad had kissed her on her neck while the pair were wrestling. She alleged that the coach said something to the effect of, “I better stop so I don’t leave a hickey.”

Conrad also allegedly made comments about how the teen was “the girl of [his] dreams” and told her she wasn’t allowed to wear shorts because it was “too distracting,” according to the court document.

Lakeville police said the girl reported in a later interview that Conrad “sucked on her neck and ear and bit her butt.” There were other students present at the time, but they had broken up into groups to practice, according to the court document.

When an officer later asked Conrad if he had ever put his lips on the girl’s ear or neck, he allegedly explained that head-on-head contact was par for the course when “rolling.” He denied biting the teen or making a comment about a hickey, according to the statement of facts.

Conrad was released on personal recognizance and ordered to stay away from and have no contact with his alleged victim, Perkins said in the news release. The Lakeville chief urged anyone with information to contact the police department at 508-947-4422.

Conrad is due back in court on Feb. 2, court records show.

According to The Boston Globe, Conrad was a wrestling coach at Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School for about a decade, last coaching there in the winter of 2022-2023. He is not currently employed by the district, the Globe reported.

“We are aware that several of our students have trained, or are presently training, at the individual’s gym,” Bridgewater-Raynham Superintendent Ryan T. Powers said in a message to the community, per the Globe. “School guidance counselors will be made available to any students who wish to utilize the resources available to them.”