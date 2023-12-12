Crime Adult woman who allegedly posed as Boston student pleads not guilty Prosecutors say Shelby Hewitt, 32, enrolled in Boston schools and posed as both a ninth grade and seventh grade student. Shelby Hewitt, 32, was arraigned in West Roxbury Municipal Court in July on several charges including four counts of document forgery, two counts of uttering a false writing, and one count of identity fraud. Alysa Guffey/Handout

Accused of posing as a Boston Public Schools student, a former Massachusetts social worker pleaded not guilty to fraud and forgery charges Tuesday as prosecutors revealed an alleged trail of fake documents and personas that made up her purported scheme.

Shelby Hewitt, 32, allegedly posed as a child and enrolled herself in several Boston schools — first as a ninth grader and later as a seventh grader, according to court documents.

“In reality, the defendant was a woman in her early thirties who had attended both college and graduate school and was employed as a social worker,” prosecutors said in a statement of facts filed in court.

Hewitt is charged with three counts of document forgery, two counts of common law forgery, and one count each of uttering false or forged records, identity fraud, larceny over $1,200, and violating public employee standards of conduct. She was previously arraigned in West Roxbury Municipal Court and released on $5,000 bail in July; her indictment last month bumped the case up to Suffolk Superior Court.

Boston.com has reached out to Hewitt’s lawyer, Timothy Flaherty, for comment. According to The Boston Globe, Flaherty told the court in July that Hewitt has “a long-standing lifelong, well-documented history” of mental health challenges.

Court docs: Hewitt pretended to be ‘an extremely traumatized child’

Officials allege that between Dec. 6, 2021 and Feb. 3, 2023, Hewitt “engaged in an elaborate pattern of fraudulent conduct while working as a state employee” for the Department of Children and Families.

Prosecutors say she pretended to be a teen in DCF custody and obtained special education services by posing as a child in need — all while collecting her salary from the state. According to court documents, Hewitt resigned from DCF on Feb. 6, 2023.

She allegedly went to great lengths to set up her scheme, purchasing a domain from GoDaddy.com for “@masstate.us” — similar to the “@state.ma.us” that appears in many state employees’ email addresses. Hewitt then used the domain to create two fictional DCF social worker identities, “Michael Kornetsky” and “Michelle Delfi,” prosecutors said.

“Posing behind the keyboard as one of these DCF workers, the defendant got herself admitted as a child patient to the Walden Behavioral Treatment Center and enrolled herself in BPS,” according to the statement of facts.

She continued to lay the groundwork for her scheme throughout 2022, according to the court document. That fall, she allegedly enrolled herself as a 16-year-old student at Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester, then requested a transfer to Brighton High School due to unspecified “concerns” with the administration at Burke.

In the beginning of June 2023, she allegedly enrolled herself under a different name, this time as a 13-year-old at English High School in Jamaica Plain.

“The defendant created multiple names and dates of birth for herself and propagated an intricate — but false — narrative of an extremely traumatized child with significant special educational and emotional needs,” according to the statement of facts.

Prosecutors allege that Hewitt forged several documents to perpetuate her scheme, including DCF placement letters and Middlesex Juvenile Court records bearing different names and birthdays. One of her two assumed aliases was the name of a real person — a child in DCF custody, according to court documents.

Hewitt’s alleged ruse was discovered in June, when a man posing as Hewitt’s father told staff at English High School that he was going to transfer her to a new school due to bullying, Boston.com previously reported. A BPS administrator reportedly took a closer look at her registration paperwork and realized it was suspicious.

On Tuesday, Hewitt was released on the bail she had previously posted. She was ordered to stay away from any witnesses in her case, all schools, and the Walden Behavioral Health Center, to refrain from practicing social work, and to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18.

She is due back in court on Feb. 2, court records show.