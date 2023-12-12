Crime Authorities identify 18-year-old killed in Roslindale stabbing Angel Luis Davila Vega of Dorchester died Monday evening.

Authorities released the name Tuesday of the 18-year-old who was stabbed to death a day earlier in Roslindale.

Boston police said officers responded to the report of the stabbing near 63 Bradeen St. around 5:33 p.m. on Monday. At the scene, they found a young man, later identified as Angel Luis Davila Vega of Dorchester, suffering from a life-threatening stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or to share information anonymously using the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS.