17-year-old girl facing OUI charges after crashing into state police barracks

A 17-year-old Pittsfield girl was charged with drunk driving Saturday after allegedly crashing into the state police barracks in Cheshire.
The teen was heading southbound on Route 8 when she drove off the road and struck the barracks around 6:22 p.m., Massachusetts State Police said in a statement. According to police, the car — a 2000 Nissan Altima — crashed through the building’s brick exterior and damaged a kitchen area.
No troopers were injured in the crash.
Police said another 17-year-old Pittsfield girl was in the car at the time, and both teens were taken to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield to evaluate potential injuries.
The driver was later brought back to the state police barracks and booked on charges of operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, and a marked lanes violation, according to police. She was released on $40 bail and is scheduled for arraignment in Pittsfield District Court on Tuesday.
State police workers and a contractor performed emergency repairs on the barracks, according to the statement. While the building will require additional work, it remains operational.
