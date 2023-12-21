Crime Man charged with rape, kidnapping, threatening victim with meat cleaver Rene Montes, 55, faces charges of aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

State police arrested a Lawrence man wanted for allegedly brandishing a meat cleaver and raping a woman at her home in Danvers on Wednesday.

Troopers located Rene Montes, 55, in Methuen on Thursday after identifying him as a suspect in the incident and securing a warrant to charge him with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a release noted.

The victim, an adult woman, reported the incident to state police in Danvers on Wednesday around 7:45 a.m., police said. The suspect allegedly held the woman at her residence against her will, as he assaulted and raped her.

Advertisement:

She received treatment for her injuries at an area hospital. As part of the investigation, troopers processed the crime scene and recovered evidence including a meat cleaver, they said.

Police could not immediately confirm whether Montes would be arraigned Thursday or at a later date.