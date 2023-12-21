Man charged with rape, kidnapping, threatening victim with meat cleaver

Newsletter Signup
State police arrested a Lawrence man wanted for allegedly brandishing a meat cleaver and raping a woman at her home in Danvers on Wednesday.
Troopers located Rene Montes, 55, in Methuen on Thursday after identifying him as a suspect in the incident and securing a warrant to charge him with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a release noted.
The victim, an adult woman, reported the incident to state police in Danvers on Wednesday around 7:45 a.m., police said. The suspect allegedly held the woman at her residence against her will, as he assaulted and raped her.
She received treatment for her injuries at an area hospital. As part of the investigation, troopers processed the crime scene and recovered evidence including a meat cleaver, they said.
Police could not immediately confirm whether Montes would be arraigned Thursday or at a later date.
