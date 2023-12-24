Crime Man killed in shooting at Lawrence bar

A 29-year-old man died after an early morning shooting at a bar in Lawrence on Sunday, police said.

The Lawrence Police Department said they responded to reports of shots fired at Energy Lounge on Broadway at around 12:20 a.m. There, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound; he ultimately died of his injuries.

The victim had not been publicly identified as of Sunday evening.

The investigation remains active, the department said.