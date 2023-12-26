Crime Turtleboy blogger Aidan Kearney facing new assault, witness intimidation charges Aidan Kearney reportedly turned himself in to police and is due to appear in Dedham District Court Tuesday. A jubilant Aidan Kearney, also known as Turtleboy, is surrounded by supporters outside Norfolk Country Superior Court on Dec. 22. John Tlumacki/Boston Globe Staff

Turtleboy blogger Aidan Kearney is facing new witness intimidation and assault and battery charges, court records show.

Kearney, who turned 42 on Tuesday, turned himself in to police following reports that authorities in Medfield had issued a BOLO — “be on the lookout” — notice for him, according to a post on the official Turtleboy Facebook page.

“Attention: Aidan has been framed for A&B. He can prove his innocence, but he also currently has strict bail conditions. He has handed himself into police and is on his way to Dedham District Court,” according to the post, which was signed “admin.”

Advertisement:

Dedham District Court records show that Kearney has been charged with witness intimidation and assault and battery on a family or household member. The clerk’s office confirmed that the blogger is scheduled to appear in court sometime on Tuesday.

Boston 25 News reported on Monday that police had issued a BOLO notice for Kearney on probable cause for felony charges of domestic assault and battery and witness intimidation.

Citing anonymous sources, the news outlet reported that the charges were tied to an incident in Medfield last Friday between Kearney and a woman with whom he was allegedly in a relationship. According to Boston 25, the woman had previously shared information about Kearney with Massachusetts State Police investigators and is considered a witness in his ongoing prosecution over his coverage of the Karen Read murder case.

Fall River attorney Ken Mello, who is prosecuting Kearney in that Norfolk Superior Court case, confirmed to The Boston Globe Tuesday that Medfield police issued the BOLO shortly after 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Boston.com has reached out to Medfield police and Kearney’s attorney for comment.

Kearney was unusually quiet on his online platforms over the holiday weekend, though he posted a 15-minute audio clip on YouTube Monday titled “Medfield woman verbally abuses Turtleboy, endangers her 4 children.”

Advertisement:

The clip appears to contain part of a heated conversation between Kearney and an unidentified woman, who claims at various points that the blogger blackmailed and threatened her. At one point, she claims that Kearney threatened her children — an accusation that he repeatedly denies.

“I’m not lying. I’m not going to lie for you,” the woman says at one point.

“I don’t want you to lie for me,” Kearney replies.

“Oh yeah, that’s why you’re telling me that I need to f–ing side with you, and you’ll protect … me and you won’t put my s–t out there,” the woman says. “That’s why you’re blackmailing me.”

Toward the end of the recording, Kearney points out that the woman’s raised voice is waking up her children, telling her, “This is child abuse.”

“No, what you’re doing is abuse,” she retorts. “That’s abuse, what you just did to me.”

It’s unclear exactly what the woman alleges Kearney did to her. A post on the official Turtleboy Facebook page Monday confirms that “something is going on with Aidan. However, it is not anything like it sounds. It is being handled with attorneys and law enforcement.”

Advertisement:

“I would like to add that it is ILLEGAL to file a police report with false allegations,” the post continues. “And anyone who does such a thing should be ashamed of themselves.”

Kearney pleaded not guilty in Norfolk Superior Court Friday to charges of witness intimidation, picketing witnesses, and conspiracy to intimidate witnesses. He’s facing 16 charges in connection with his coverage of Read’s sensational case.

The Mansfield woman is accused of striking and killing her boyfriend — Boston police officer John O’Keefe — with her SUV while dropping him off in Canton following a night out in January 2022.

Prosecutors say Read left O’Keefe to die in the snow outside a fellow Boston police officer’s home, but Read’s lawyers argue that she’s being framed and that other afterparty guests were to blame. Kearney has become the face of the “Free Karen Read” movement, promoting the defense team’s coverup claims throughout hundreds of blogs, videos, social media posts, and in-person rallies.

While prosecutors argue that his approach to witnesses in Read’s case crossed the line into harassment, Kearney and his attorney maintain that the blogger’s actions were protected under the First Amendment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.