Crime 3 seriously injured in Lynn Pizza Hut shooting The shooting, which is still under investigation, also reportedly shattered and left visible bullet holes in the glass door of the restaurant.

Three people were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting occurred at a shopping center in Lynn Tuesday evening.

A press release from the Lynn Police Department said authorities arrived at the Lynn Marketplace shopping mall just after 8:30 p.m. and found three victims with serious injuries.

Police said the address of the shooting was 39 State St., which is the location of a Pizza Hut in the strip mall.

WBZ reports that the glass in the door at the pizza chain was shattered, and there were bullet holes in the other door. According to a witness who spoke to WCVB, they saw three young men walk out of the restaurant. The witness said that’s when they heard gunshots fired and squealing car tires.

Pizza Hut is one of several shops in the strip mall, and bystanders reportedly called 911 shortly after shots were fired, Ignaury Ortega told WBZ. He was at a nearby gym when he heard gunfire ring out.

“I don’t know what to make of that. It just happens. It’s sad,” Ortega said. “The only thing I’m disappointed about is that it had to be in the plaza. They could have handled it elsewhere … not put other people’s life at risk.”

Lynn police said the shooting appeared to be a “targeted incident,” and an investigation into possible suspects or a motive was still ongoing as of Wednesday afternoon.

“Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Lynn Police at 781-595-2000,” police said.