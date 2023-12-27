Crime Man robbed at knifepoint while trying to solicit sex at Boston Hilton hotel, DA says A New York woman is accused of luring a man to a Boston hotel room, brandishing a knife, and ordering him to hand over $200.

A New York woman is charged with armed robbery after she allegedly lured a man to a Boston hotel for a sexual encounter and then robbed him at knifepoint.

Danine Simpson, 27, of the Bronx, was arraigned Friday in Boston Municipal Court and ordered held on $1,500 bail, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. She is due back in court on Jan. 22.

Prosecutors said the allegations date back to Dec. 21, when Boston police responded to the Back Bay Hilton and spoke with a man who said he had arranged to pay for sex there. The man alleged that Simpson called him into her room, brandished a knife, and ordered him to hand over $200, according to the DA’s office.

“The man handed the money over and then reported the incident to the hotel lobby,” prosecutors said in the news release. A lawyer for Simpson declined to comment on the allegations Wednesday.

Police set up an initial surveillance of the hotel room and saw another man exit, according to the news release. When officers stopped the man — later identified as Robert Santana — he allegedly tried to back away and began to “profusely sweat,” the DA’s office said.

Santana’s behavior and the confined quarters prompted officers to conduct a pat frisk, and they allegedly found a loaded handgun in the 28-year-old Lawrence man’s fanny pack.

Santana was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, illegal possession of a loaded firearm, and illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Thursday.

Reached by phone Wednesday afternoon, Santana’s lawyer, Robert Solomon, asserted that his client was uninvolved in the alleged robbery.

“To whatever extent the district attorney’s office is trying to allege that my client is involved in this conspiracy to rob, they’re wrong,” Solomon said. “He just happened to be in the hallway and he had absolutely nothing to do with the fanciful story about a person being robbed.”

Solomon also asserted that a reading of the police report suggests that the man who made the allegations did so out of “presumed dissatisfaction with the services that he had paid for in this hotel room.”

He added: “My client had nothing to do with any of that and happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

The man who allegedly went to the hotel seeking sex will be charged at a later date for allegedly engaging in sexual conduct for a fee, prosecutors said.

“This was a dangerous incident all around, both for the man who placed himself in an unknown situation with unknown people and for the police officers who responded to an armed robbery call and ended up dealing with an individual with a loaded gun,” Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden said in a statement.