Crime Winthrop police lieutenant charged with child rape The Winthrop Police Department has placed Lt. James Feeley on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

A Winthrop police lieutenant is expected in court Wednesday as he faces a child rape charge.

Lt. James Feeley is scheduled for arraignment in East Boston Municipal Court on charges of aggravated child rape and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Per his LinkedIn page, Feeley has been with the Winthrop Police Department since 2002.

“James Feeley has been placed on administrative leave from the Winthrop Police Department pending the outcome of a criminal investigation headed by State Police Detectives assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office,” Winthrop Police Chief Terence M. Delehanty said in a statement Wednesday morning.

Delehanty did not provide any further details regarding the allegations.

This is a developing story.